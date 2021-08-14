Afghanistan Conflict: According to a report by news agency PTI, several international organisations, including media entities, have urged India to help in the evacuation of their staff from Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Taliban continues to expand its territory in Afghanistan, India is mulling evacuating its embassy staff and nationals in Kabul, reported news agency PTI quoting people familiar with the development. The report further said that several international organisations, including media entities, have urged India to help in the evacuation of their staff from Afghanistan.

Another media report has claimed that India will likely make a formal announcement over the evacuation of its embassy staff in the next 24 hours, adding that officials are arranging documents for their departure. The report said that the embassy will be "left to local Afghan staff".

Earlier, India had evacuated its diplomats and citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif and Kandahar consulates after the fighting in Afghanistan intensified with the Taliban capturing most of the key cities in the war-torn country. India also issued an advisory for its nationals in Afghanistan, asking them to return "immediately".

Notably, several other countries, including the United States of America (USA) and Britain, have also decided to evacuate their embassy officials from Afghanistan. The two countries have announced the deployment of additional troops to help in the evacuation.

The Taliban has made rapid advances in the last few days and has claimed that it now controls about a third of Afghanistan's provincial capitals. The militants have also captured the key cities of Herat and Kandahar, giving a massive setback to the Afghan defence forces.

While the Taliban continues its advance in the country, the US Defense Department on Friday said that Kabul does not face an "imminent threat" but the militants are seeking to isolate the capital amid rapid gains elsewhere in Afghanistan.

"Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, "But clearly if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul".

"It is not unlike the way they have operated in other places of the country, isolating provincial capitals and sometimes being able to force a surrender without necessarily much bloodshed," Kirby added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma