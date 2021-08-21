Afghanistan Conflict: A Nagpur Police official said that the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, was living in the city's Dighori area illegally for the last 10 years.

Nagpur | Jagran News Desk: An Afghan man, who was deported to his country from Maharashtra's Nagpur in June this year, is suspected to have joined Taliban and his picture holding a rifle has gone viral on social media.

A Nagpur Police official said that the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, was living in the city's Dighori area illegally for the last 10 years. After a tip-off, the police had started keeping a watch on his activities after which he was nabbed and deported to Afghanistan on June 23, the official said.

"2 months ago we arrested one Afghan national for living in Nagpur without documents and deported him to Afghanistan. Now, we've seen viral pics of a man with a rifle. We don't have any info about what he is doing there and if he is the same person in viral image," news agency ANI quoted a senior Nagpur Police official as saying.

The Nagpur Police said that Mohammad, whose original name is Abdul Haque, had also applied for a refugee status for himself to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which was rejected. It said that his brother is also suspected to be working for Taliban.

It said that officials had found "entry and exit wounds" from a gunshot near his left shoulder. His social media accounts, the police said, were also checked and it was found that he was following some terrorists.

"He was in the business of selling blankets and was unmarried. Police conducted searches at his rented accommodation, but did not find anything suspicious. His call details are also under the scanner of the police," news agency PTI quoted another Nagpur Police official as saying.

Meanwhile, Taliban captured the whole of Afghanistan this month, returning to power after 20 years in the war-torn country. Since then, India has been evacuating its nationals and diplomats from Afghanistan.

