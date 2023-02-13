Aero India 2023's Event Line Up Showcases India's Growing Might In Defence Production Capabilities

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Aero India - a biennial aerospace exhibition - on Monday. The event is being held to showcase India as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment, and new-age avionics.

The exhibition will be held over five days at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex, just outside Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. The event will witness the participation of 809 defense companies and delegates from 98 countries, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

Also Watch:

As many as 250-business-to-business agreements are expected to be finalised during Aero India exhibition. These agreements are expected to bring in investment of around Rs 75,000 Crore.

This will be the 14th edition of Aero India and this year’s theme is - ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’. The event will radiate the rise of a “the rise of a strong and self-relient new India” by showcasing the nation’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities, sources quoted above said.

The event line up of the main business day events:

CEOs ROUND TABLE

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a CEO’s Round Table conference on February 13. The theme of the conference is ‘ Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries’. The event will seek to lay secure foundation of a meaningful interaction between the industry partners and the government. It is also expected to give a boost to the ‘Make In India’ campaign. The Round Table will attempt to present India as a nation with enhanced ease of doing business to attract Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Global investors like Boeing, Lockheed, Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, General Atomics, Liebherr Group and Raytheon Technologies besides several Indian Public Sector Units will participate in the event. They will be represented by top level officials, delegates or their CEOs themselves.

DEFENCE MINISTERS CONCLAVE

Defence Ministers of 32 countries will meet on February 14 during the Defence Minister’s Conclave. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host the event. The theme of the meeting is ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED)’.

Defence Ministers, Ministers of State for defence, Chiefs of defence staff and secretaries are also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sideline of this event. The conclave aims to facilitate a discussion on deepening cooperation between countries for capacity building, training, space, artificial intelligence (AI), and maritime security.

BANDHAN CEREMONY

On February 15, an event titled ‘Bandhan’ will be organised to sign 251 Memoranda of Understanding. Apart from the signing of MoUs, several products are expected to be launched among other major announcements. The MoUs will be signed between various Indian/ foreign defence companies and organisations with an expected investment value of Rs 75,000 Crore.

MANTHAN

Another major event will be held on February 15 - Mathan. It is an annual defence innovation event that acts as a platform for leading innovators, start-ups, Micro and Small Manufacturing Enterprises, incubators, and investors form the defence and aerospace ecosystem.

INDIA PAVILLION

An event to showcase India’s growth in the ‘Fixed Wing Platform’ sector will be held on February 15. ‘India Pavilion’ will witness the participation of 115 companies which will display 227 of their products, including demonstrations of various structural modules, simulators, et cetera.

LCA-Tejas’s fully operational live scale will also be showcased at the ‘India Pavilion’.