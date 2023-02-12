Aero India 2023: Size Of US Delegation Shows Significance Of India’s Partnership, Says Official

Aero India 2023 is all set to begin tomorrow in Bengaluru. Ahead of Asia’s biggest air show, Head of US delegation Charge d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones on Sunday said that the size of the US delegation "shows that the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships".

"India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive," said Ambassador Jones while speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of Aero India 2023.

"As partners, we're working together to address climate change; improve global health and prepare for new pandemics; cooperate on cyber challenges; build quality infrastructure; and ensure sustainable supply chains. We're strengthening our cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors," Jones said.

Ambassador Jones will on February 13, open the USA Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2023.

Among the major highlights throughout Aero India 2023, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force's (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multi-role strike fighter available today, will be on static display, according to the US Consulate General release.

Leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, TW Metals, LLC, and United Performance Metals. Link to information about U.S. exhibitors at the USA Partnership Pavilion organized by Kallman Worldwide and located in Hall A at Yelahanka Air Force.

(With Agency Inputs)