Aero India 2023: 'Prachand' Showcases Its Prowess; Dassault Aviation, HAL And Others To Take Part | Watch

THE 14TH EDITION of the Aero India show began with the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force station on Monday. The five-day aerospace, which will be concluded on February 17, will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

The event will witness major exhibitions including Dassault Aviation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and many more.

During the inauguration of the 14th edition of Aero India, PM Modi said it reflected the approach of "New India" and its expanding capabilities. In his address on the inaugural day of the grand air show in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, "The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new heights is the truth of a New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even surpassing them," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the biennial air show.

LCH On Display

The Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter "Prachand" performed an aerobatic display at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Major Exhibitors In Aero India 2023

- Airbus

- Boeing

- Dassault Aviation

- Lockheed Martin

- Israel Aerospace Industry

- BrahMos Aerospace

- Army Aviation

- HC Robotics

- SAAB

- Safran

- Rolls Royce

- Larsen & Toubro

- Bharat Forge Limited

- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

- Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

- BEML Limited

Aero India 2023 witnessed participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.