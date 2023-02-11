Aero India 2023: HAL's Aatmanirbhar Formation, 807 Air Exhibits Set To Dazzle Bengaluru From Feb 13

AERO INDIA 2023 show, scheduled to start on February 13 will be held in Bengaluru at Air Force Station, Yelahanka and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". The event is set to dazzle enthusiasts with sorties, aerobatic performances and mid-air formations.

The event will showcase a unique ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation flight of 15 helicopters and also a scale model of the Next Gen Supersonic Trainer by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Another LCA twin-seater variant, Hawk-i and HTT-40 aircraft will also be featured in the five-day aero show.

According to Aero India's official website, 807 exhibitors including 109 from abroad have confirmed their participation at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka. There will be an India Pavilion at the Aero India show, which is based on a Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India's growth in the area. India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a single-engine, light weight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter, will be at the centre stage of India Pavilion.

Further, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production, said PMO statement.

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the aerospace and defence industries' 'CEOs Round Table' on February 13. The platform with the theme "Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries" is expected to lay the foundation of a robust interaction between the industry partners and government to give thrust to 'Make-in India' campaign, officials said.

The Defence Minister will host the 'Defence Minister's Conclave on February 14.

The conclave will comprise defence ministers of friendly foreign countries who would also be attending Aero India 2023. Singh will also be the chief guest at the 'Bandhan ceremony' on February 15. Bandhan ceremony is mainly a tie-up with firms by way of signing memoranda of understanding, agreements, major announcements and product launches by the private and public sectors.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.