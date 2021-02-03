Totally, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative will be on display, including Airborne Missile Electronics, Receivers for EW Systems and many others.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aero India 2021, the tech exhibition has kickstarted In Bengaluru's Air Force Station in Yelahanka from today. The Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business. Aero India exhibition is a three-day event which will be held from Feb 3 to Feb 5.

BEL will also showcase its R&D capabilities by launching, demonstrating some of its new products and technologies, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement. Some of the new products and technologies on display in the area of Airborne & Space/Satellite Application include

Self Protection Suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), Hand Held Field Signal Generator, Airborne & Ground Spread Spectrum Modem, Backpack Anti Drone System, VPX architecture based SDR

for Air Borne platforms and Airborne Sonar.

Totally, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative will be on display, including Airborne Missile Electronics, Receivers for EW Systems and many others such as 2KW Fuel Cell, FO Gyro based Sensor Packaged Unit, Athremal Laser Transmitter, IR Jammer, Call Manager & Media Gateway, C-Band Tropo Power Amplifier and IR Seekers Missiles, it said.

Other innovative solutions and artificial intelligence systems on display in the area of High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems will include, RRO (Software based solution), Secure Video Conferencing Solution, Automatic Train Supervision System for DMRC and Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center. BEL will showcase its Land and Naval Products and Systems comprising QRSAM Radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), Coastal Surveillance System, GBMES, Single Combat Vehicle (QRSAM) and Weapon Control System, among others.

BEL will also display Communication and Laser based products including MODEM for Troposcatter Communication System, Encryptors, Frequency Modulated Continuous- Wave (FMCW) Radar for Fog Vision and Drone Guard systems for Railways, 4G Secure Phone and 5G Tablet PC, and Electro Optics segments. Besides, products for non-applications like Ventilators and Dialysis Machine, and Smart City platforms with IoT Components, will also be showcased.

"The highlight of BELs outdoor display will be Mini Shelter based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APAR on 4 x 4), WLR (Mountain Version) and Anti Drone System. The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any Defence force", the statement added.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal