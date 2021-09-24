New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the US on Thursday met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries. The meeting between the two leaders came just hours ahead of the QUAD Meeting between India, Japan, Australia and the USA.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Quad Leaders' Summit, the two leaders discussed regional and global developments. "Advancing friendship with Australia. PM @ScottMorrisonMP held talks with PM @narendramodi. They discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia," said the Office of the Prime Minister of India.

External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi that the two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of Covid-19, trade, defence and clean energy. "Another chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia! PM @narendramodi and @ScottMorrisonMP met today. Discussed regional & global developments as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas related to Covid-19, trade, defence, clean energy & more," Bagchi tweeted.

Both leaders have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) alliance.

On September 15, both leaders also had a telephonic conversation, in which the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue.

Biden is scheduled to host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. Biden will host Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be joined by PM Modi, Australian PM Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan