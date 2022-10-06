Adipurush Row: Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Demands Ban On Film, Alleges Wrong Portrayal Of Deities

AMID the ongoing row around the teaser of the Bollywood movie ‘Adipurush’ over its alleged portrayal of Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Ravana, the head priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday demanded an immediate ban on the film.

A 1.46-minute teaser of the movie was launched on Sunday in Ayodhya and has been receiving blowback since then. Speaking to the media, the priest Satyendra Das, who was here on the occasion of the annual Vijay Rath Yatra, said, “The way in which Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film.”

He said 'Adipurush', a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana and directed by Om Raut of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' fame, doesn't show Lord Rama and Hanuman as mentioned in the epic either and hence goes against their dignity.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Singh also expressed his view and said that it seems such controversies are being created deliberately. Making a film is not a crime. They should be made but creating deliberate controversies to hog the limelight is inappropriate, he said.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash also slammed Adipurush director Om Raut for "misrepresentation" of Ramayana, and said, "I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki's Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa's Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is research our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also criticised the filmmaker and expressed his objection to the portrayal of the Hindu religion in the film."We have an objection to the portrayal of the film Adipurush. It is not right to slander us by wrongly filming the focal points of the Hindu faith. I am writing a letter to filmmaker Om Raut to remove the objectionable scenes, if those scenes are not removed then we will take legal action."

Saif Ali Khan portrays the 10-headed demon ruler Lankesh in the multilingual historical drama that stars "Baahubali" actor Prabhas as Lord Ram. Many criticised the filmmakers for what they claimed was the apparent Islamization of Ravana because of his beard, ferocious eyes, and buzz cut, which make him seem like barbarism personified.