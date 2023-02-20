Adenovirus Scare In Bengal: Alert Issued To Health Workers In Kolkata After Several Children Infected

THE HEALTH professionals in Kolkata have been instructed to be more watchful about flu-like symptoms in children after Adenovirus is taking an alarming shape in West Bengal. According to a report, more than 10 children have died of cold and breathing problems since December last year.

These symptoms are similar to being affected by the Adenovirus, however, the state health department has not yet compiled the definite figure of deaths of children.

Following the concern over the virus, the state health department has issued an advisory for doctors, especially paediatricians to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially children of two years of age or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by Adenovirus.

Under the condition of anonymity, a representative of the state health department admitted that admissions to the paediatric child care units at state-run hospitals have increased during the past several weeks.

"Most of the childcare units in these hospitals are already overloaded. The ventilators there are almost 100 per cent occupied. A similar rush of admission in pediatric child care units have been reported from private hospitals and nursing homes," the official, as quoted by news agency IANS, said.

What Is Adenovirus

The common symptoms of Adenovirus are flu-like ones, cold, fever, breathing problems, sore throat, pneumonia and acute bronchitis.

Who Is More Vulnerable

Children of two- years of age and below are most vulnerable to being affected by the virus.

How Virus Spread

The virus can spread through skin contacts, by air through coughing and sneezing and through an infected person's stool. So far, there have not been any approved medicines or any specific treatment line to treat the virus.

(With IANS Inputs)