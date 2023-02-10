Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC Seeks SEBI's Response By Feb 13, Suggests Forming Expert Panel To Examine Issue

Amid the ongoing row over the Hindenburg-Adani row, the Supreme Court on Friday sought SEBI's response on petitions related to the reports. The top court has asked for a response by Monday (February 13).

SC seeks SEBI's response by Monday, 13th Feb on petitions related to the Hindenburg report. SC asks SEBI to come to apprise the court of how to ensure that investors are protected in future and show SC what is the existing structure and how to strengthen the regulatory framework pic.twitter.com/ZuT185aHzb — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Supreme Court seeks the Ministry of Finance and SEBI's response by Monday, 13th Feb on how to ensure that investors are protected in future. This is in connection with petitions related to the Hindenburg report. — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also proposed the constitution of an expert committee to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory framework. The bench was hearing two petitions that sought an investigation into the Hindenburg report, which accused business conglomerate Gautam Adani of engaging in fraudulent transactions.

A PIL was filed last week in the apex court by advocate M L Sharma seeking the prosecution of Nathan Anderson of a US-based firm named Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and also in the US for allegedly exploiting innocent investors.

The Hindenburg report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group. However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".