Adani Seaport Project Row: Over 3,000 Booked For Vandalising Vizhinjam Police Station, Violent Clashes

Fishermen belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese put a blockade using boats in the harbour at Perumathura Muthalapozhi during a protest against the Vizhinjam Port project, in Thiruvananthapuram on Oct 27. (ANI Photo/File)

Over 3,000 persons were booked on Monday in connection with violent clashes during an ongoing protest against the Adani seaport project in Kerala's Vizhinjam region on Sunday night.

Vizhinjam police have also registered over 3,000 cases against 'identifiable persons' for vandalising a police station and injuring police employees.

The district administration of Vizhinjam region in Thiruvananthapuram called a conciliatory meeting to calm the situation after Saturday's attack on Vizhinjam police station by agitating fishermen led by the Latin Catholic church protesting against Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited.

The conflict between the protesters and the church was resolved on Sunday night with the protesting church authorities agreeing to disperse without creating further trouble.

The conciliatory meeting, called by the district collector, and attended by the city police commissioner and other senior officials of the district with the church was scheduled to be continued on Monday morning.

MR Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) told the media that as many as 36 police officers are admitted to various hospitals after getting injured in the attack by the mob. The agitating mob also vandalised the police station on Sunday evening.

Additional DGP of the region also told media that the agitating mob gathered at the police station in the evening and demanded the release of a few persons who were arrested in another case. The protestors vandalised the police station and attacked the officers. Kumar also said that an SI has received an open fracture on his leg and speculated that the SI was hit by a brick.

The mob protesting against Adani seaport vandalised the local police station with sticks and bricks. The mob also attacked police officers after a person was arrested and a few others were taken into custody in connection with the violent protests on November 26.

A few police officers suffered serious head injuries in the attack. Kumar also expressed that the police did not instigate the violence rather they were trying to maintain law and order in the region by exercising maximum restraint before resorting to lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the violent mob.

Meanwhile, Fr Eugene Perera, who attended the reconciliatory meeting on behalf of the protesters, told the media that the protesters who have gathered in the region will disperse without creating any trouble for the public.

"Today's talks have ended now. The people who have gathered in the nearby areas will leave without creating any trouble for the public. Talks will continue in the morning. We will have multiple meetings with the officials," Perera said.

The priest said the facts of the cases have to be authenticated with regard to the violence and the church representatives will attend tomorrow's meeting called by the collector.

He alleged the shadow police wing of the police department grabbed five persons without saying anything, which instigated the local people.

"Many people are wounded and have been admitted to various hospitals in the city. We still don't know how many are injured. A few persons are said to be missing. So in . tomorrow's meeting we will include all the matters," Perera said.

Meanwhile, ADGP Kumar said around 600 policemen were already deployed in the region and around 300 more were added to them.

"The protest has been ongoing for the last over 120 days. We have shown maximum restraint. Even today they vandalised the station and attacked the officers but responded after three hours showing maximum restraint," Kumar said.

After reviewing the sensitive situation of the region, the Kerala government has deployed more police personnel in the area. The agitators also attacked media persons who were present at the site.

Camera person of ACV local channel, Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his cell phone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera, over the violence at Vizhinjam on Saturday.

Television channels aired visuals of the vandalised Vizhinjam police station as well as overturned vehicles, including a police van and jeeps. After the tense situation, security has been tightened in the Vizhinjam region.