Adani Row: Opposition Protests Outside Parliament, Demands Probe Into Corruption Allegations By Hindenburg | 10 Points

Adani Row: Opposition parties on Monday protested near the Gandhi statue outside Parliament and demanded an investigation. (Image: ANI)

BOTH houses of the parliament were adjourned till 2 pm today, amid the sloganeering by the Opposition demanding the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue which sparked controversy after a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced, claiming that the Adani Group had involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report was released on January 24.

Here Are 10 Points In This Big Story

- Leaders of 16 opposition parties met on Monday morning to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani row and held a protest in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

- Opposition parties protested near the Gandhi statue outside Parliament and demanded a Joint Parliament Committee investigation or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

- Opposition parties met in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's Chamber in Parliament. Those who participated in the meeting included Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

- Congress will also launch a countrywide protest in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches today to protest against the alleged Adani scam.

Watch Also:

- As the Congress protests and demands over the Adani issues, it is to be seen whether other parties such as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), will join the Congress demonstration or not.

- Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their distance from Congress on this issue.

- Demanding a JPC probe into the Adani row, Manoj Jha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP said, "People are worried but Govt is trying to cover up the Adani issue. Adani is claiming that this is an attack on the nation, but how? We want a JPC probe into this."

- "We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Adani issue & Central govt is also not ready to have a discussion on Adani issue. Govt wants to hide everything & they’re now being exposed," said KC Venugopal, Congress MP, ANI reported.

- Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that government does not want to discuss it and avoiding to bring this matter up.

- "We demand discussion in Parliament, we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. But the government want this matter to not be raised, not to be discussed. They want to avoid it somehow and do not want to bring it to record," Kharge said.