Adani Row: Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest Tomorrow Over Hindenburg Report, Demands Probe

AMID the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, the Congress party will hold a nationwide protest on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the party's youth wing, NSUI-Youth Congress, will protest outside the banks located on Parliament Street, while party MPs will protest near the Gandhi statue inside the parliament.

"The govt is hell-bent on helping Modiji's friends to loot public money. The Congress party has decided to hold a nationwide protest on 6th Feb 2023, in front of LIC & SBI offices. We also demand a JPC probe or a CJI-led enquiry in the humongous Adani scam," the party announced.

The govt is hell-bent on helping Modiji's friends to loot public money.



The Congress party has decided to hold a nationwide protest on 6th Feb 2023, in front of LIC & SBI offices.

We also demand a JPC probe or a CJI-led enquiry in the humongous Adani scam.

: Shri @kcvenugopalmp pic.twitter.com/USetT7sluF — Congress (@INCIndia) February 2, 2023

This announcement by the Grand Old Party has come days after the opposition parties have demanded a probe into the matter. The investigation, as demanded by the parties, should be done under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised against the Adani Group in the Hindenberg report.

The Congress, earlier in the day, also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Adani issues.

"Days after Adani Scam, PM Modi is silent on his mitra Adani.Despite his love for saying his 'Mann ki Baat', avoids talking about the Adani scandal. Why is he scared?? The nation eagerly awaits his "Mann ki Baat" on Adani," the Congress party tweeted.

It had also asked why no central agency has yet investigated the allegations raised against the Adani group when his brother, Vinod Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers.

The Hindenburg report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".