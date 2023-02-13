Adani Row: Centre Agrees To SC Proposal To Set Up Panel On Regulatory Mechanism

The Centre on Monday expressed willingness to set up a panel which will look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market. The government informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to the proposal.

The Supreme Court was hearing pleas relating to the Adani stocks rout after a report by Hindenburg made serious allegations of fraud against the conglomerate. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud presided over the bench hearing the pleas.

However, the central government said it wanted to disclose the names of the domain experts for the committee and the scope of its mandate in a sealed cover in larger interest.

Appearing for the Centre and SEBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the present situation arising out of the Hindenburg report.

“The government has no objection to forming a committee. But, the remit of the committee, we can suggest. We can provide names in a sealed cover,” PTI quoted the law officer as saying.

Mehta apprehended that any “unintentional” message on setting up of the panel may have some adverse impact on the inflow of money.

The top court has now listed two PILs, alleging exploitation of innocent investors and "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value, for hearing on Friday.

On February 10, the top court said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani stocks rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms.

It had also sought the views of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Centre as to how to ensure a robust mechanism is in place since the capital movement now is “seamless” in the country.