The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday held protests across different states seeking a probe into the corruption allegations against the Adani group. The ruling party in Delhi and Punjab intensified its demand for an investigation into the accusations made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report. AAP workers held protests across major cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka. Protests were also held in Assam, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Gujarat.

In Delhi, the party workers gathered outside BJP headquarters. AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai reiterated the party's demand and sought a probe by a joint parliamentary committee. The parliamentary panel comprising of members from various parties should look into the serious allegations of fraud made by the report, which led to a market rout for the Adani group.

"BJP is running away from the probe. There is only one leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation," he said.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

While the business conglomerate has dismissed the allegations as lies, the Central government of BJP-led NDA has been silent on the issue. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.

Earlier, this week, both the houses of Parliament witnessed massive ruckus as political leaders from opposition parties pushed for their probe demand. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that businessman Gautam Adani and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were hand in glove since the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. He claimed that the billionaire's fortunes rose after Modi government assumed charge.

Dismissing Gandhi's allegations, Prime Minister Modi reminded Congress of the various corruption scams that took place during the UPA rule at Centre. However, he steered clear from commenting on the Adani row.