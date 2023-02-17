Adani-Hindenburg Row In SC: Know Who Are The Petitioners And What Are Their Pleas

THE SUPREME Court will today hear a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur against the Adani Group of Companies which were marred into controversies after the release of a report by US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research. The top court has already heard two petitions related to the matter filed by senior advocate ML Sharma and advocate Vishal Tiwari.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha, and JB Pardiwala will take up the Congress leaders' plea today. In the previous hearings, the Securities Exchange Board of India had informed the top court that it is "fully equipped" to deal with the fallout of the stocks of Adani Group companies.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, the SEBI also informed that the Centre has no objection to constituting a committee to probe these issues, provided it does not undermine the expertise of the market regulator in the process.

Here is what each of the petitioners claims in their pleas -

Advocate ML Sharma

Senior advocate ML Sharma was the first person to move the apex court in the matter. Sharma, in his plea, sought an inquiry by the SEBI and the Union Home Ministry and a First Information Report against the founder of Hindenburg Research, Nathan Anderson, as well as his Indian associates.

Sharma in his prayer alleged that "Anderson and his associates in India have conspired to short sell Adani Group companies’ stocks worth billions of Dollars before releasing their report leading the market to a crash that benefitted them".

Sharma has also urged the Supreme Court to recover Anderson’s alleged “turnover” as a penalty and compensate investors with it, “in the interest of justice”. He has also urged the top court to pronounce short-selling an offence of fraud against investors. Sharma also sought that Supreme Court should issue a gag order that would require all media reports concerning listed companies to be approved by the SEBI before publication.

Congress leader Jaya Thakur

Congress leader Jaya Thakur’s petition is scheduled to be heard today by the top court. In her petition, Thakur is seeking Adani Group’s prosecution and an inquiry into the State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation’s decision to invest in the company’s shares that were allegedly inflated. She has requested a sitting Supreme Court justice to oversee the probe into the matter.

Thakur has also impleaded the Union of India, the Union Home Ministry, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the LIC and the SBI, besides the Adani group.

Vishal Tiwari

Advocate Vishal Tiwari has asked the Supreme Court to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to head a committee that shall probe the enquiry against the Adani Group. He has also sought to set up a special committee to oversee a sanctioning policy for loans of more than Rs 500 crore.

Tiwari, in his plea, urged for a probe into the sanctioning of loans to the group worth Rs 500 Crore. His plea has highlighted that the rout of stocks of Adani Group companies even led to a fall in the Nifty and Sensex benchmarks and losses to several investors who were left with no redressal mechanism.