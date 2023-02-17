Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC Reserves Order On Forming Committee, Turns Down Centre's Sealed Cover Suggestion

THE SUPREME Court on Friday refused to take a "sealed cover suggestion" from the Centre, containing names of experts for inclusion on the committee to be set up to examine the Hindenburg report, which resulted in the crashing of Adani group's share prices and caused huge losses to investors. The Hindenburg report accuses the Adani group of brazen stock manipulation.

The SC bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud and also comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said the court wants full transparency for the protection of the interests of investors and it will form a committee so that there is a sense of confidence in the court.

"We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency and if we accept suggestions in sealed cover it is like we have not kept it away from other side as people will think it is a government appointed committee," the bench said.

On the aspect of the remit of the committee, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that there should be a holistic view and no unintended impact is caused in the security market. The bench orally observed that it cannot be denied that investors have lost a lot.

Mehta added that so far as your lordship's suggestion that a former judge should sit on it, we don't mind. The bench said that it would not set up a committee under a sitting apex court judge to look into the Hindenburg report matter, however, it said it may set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge.

The bench told Mehta, "We want to ensure transparency. In case we take your suggestions from a sealed cover, it automatically means the other party won't know."

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas in connection with the Hindenburg report controversy. One of the petitions sought a direction to set up a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to investigate the Hindenburg Research report.