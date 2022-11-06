Adampur Bypoll Result 2022: BJP Candidate Bhavya Bishnoi Wins In Close Contest

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is the grandson of Haryana's former chief minister Bhajan Lal. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

BJP CANDIDATE Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur bypoll in Haryana with a small margin 16,000 votes. The 29-year-old defeated Congress's Prakash to bag the Adampur Assembly seat, the bye-elections to which were held on November 3.

Counting of votes for the bypoll to Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began on Sunday at 8 am, amid tight security arrangements. There will be a total of 13 rounds of counting.

In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The bypoll outcome will decide whether the Bhajan Lal family is able to hold on to their over five-decade bastion or not.

The Adampur seat has always been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-CM representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress.

The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray. The main parties contesting the by-election are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party.