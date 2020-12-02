Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was jailed in September in a drug case during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been granted bail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested in September in a drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai. Rhea, who was the live-in partner of Rajput, was also arrested over charges of allegedly scoring drugs for the late actor. She was released on bail in October.

"We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal," Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering angle in Rajput's death, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

The agency arrested the actress, his brother and one Samuel Miranda, the house manager of the late actor in September for being an active member of a drugs syndicate and drug procurement.

