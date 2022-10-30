Actor Poonam Kaur Slams Trolls After Seen Holding Rahul Gandhi's Hand During Bharat Jodo Yatra

TELUGU actor Poonam Kaur hit back at trolls after an image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding her hand went viral on social media. Slamming the 'derogatory' comments, Kaur said Gandhi had held her hand as she almost "slipped and toppled" during the walk.

The trolling began after BJP's Priti Gandhi shared on Twitter a picture of Rahul Gandhi and Poonam Kaur holding hands. "Following the footsteps of his great grandfather!!" she captioned the image.

As the BJP leader's tweet set the trolls in motion, it invited the ire of the Congress leaders. "This is absolutely demeaning of you, remember Prime Minister spoke about narishakti," the actor tweeted in reply to BJP's Priti Gandhi's tweet.

This is absolutely demeaning of you , remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand . https://t.co/keIyMEeqr6 — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 29, 2022

Praising Rahul Gandhi, Kaur, who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, said, "His concern, respect and protective nature towards women is something which touched my heart. I with the weavers' team heartfully thank Rahul Gandhi ji for hearing the weavers' issues."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Priti Gandhi a 'warped and sick mind'. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate came to Rahul Gandhi's defence and said the former party chief was indeed following in the footsteps of his grandfather and uniting the country.

Hitting out at Priti Gandhi, Pawan Khera wrote, "You need treatment, your mental state can prove harmful for your family and friends."

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men and hand in hand to strengthen and take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s and the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised. Sit down please."

"Rahul Gandhi is precisely walking against the same RSS ideology to save people like you from deep-rooted hatred. Pls come and walk for a day with us. You will feel better," Congress MP Jothimani said.