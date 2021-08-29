Last evening after raiding Armaan's house, NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede took the actor to office in south Mumbai for questioning. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrests actor Armaan Kohli in an alleged drugs case hours after conducting a raid at his Mumbai residence in Juhu on Saturday. The Bigg Boss 7 fame will be presented before a city court today, August 29, 2021.

Last evening after raiding Armaan's house, NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede took the actor to office in south Mumbai for questioning after a small number of banned drugs was found at his house. Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office."

Earlier that day, a team of the NCB intercepted one major drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, who was involved in the possession of illegal drugs. Following his preliminary interrogation, the agency conducted a raid on actor Armaan Kohli's residence and found a small quantity of Cocaine from his residence.

Armaan's arrest has come after TV actor Gaurav Dixit, who was arrested on Friday after NCB recovered Charas and MD from his residence during the raid. Armaan came under the scanner when he was arrested by the Excise department in 2018 for having Alcohol bottles at home, more than the permitted number.

The investigating agency has started an operation named 'Rolling Thunder' to crack down on people involved in illegal or banned drugs. Under this operation, 15 places in Mumbai were raided on Saturday morning, and the searches are still underway at some places.

As per reports, apparently, more Bollywood celebs are likely to be involved in the banned drugs-related case, and the investigation is going on.

Armaan is known for his film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. He also starred in Salman Khana and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among other films.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv