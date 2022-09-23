Actor Accuses Congress Of Illegally Using His Photo On PayCM Posters In Karnataka

AMID the ongoing 'PayCM' poster campaign in Karnataka, a Bengaluru-based actor has accused Congress of using his picture in their campaign without his consent.

Actor Akhil Iyer took to Twitter on Friday and expressed his displeasure, warning Congress to take legal action. Iyer, whose Twitter bio describes him as an actor and a producer, said that he has nothing to do with the campaign.

"I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for "40% Sarkara" - an @INCIndia campaign that I have nothing to do with," he tweeted, along with his picture on the poster. "I will be taking legal action against this. Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, INC Karnataka request you to please look into this," the tweet added.

The poster which has Iyer's picture includes phrases like “Are you still numb?”, “The gluttony of 40% Sarkara has robbed over 54,000 youths of a career”.

Meanwhile, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to the microblogging website and accused Congress of having false propaganda. “Akhil Iyer is the face of New India and that face doesn’t align with Congress lies and false propaganda. Another self goal by INC India and Rahul Gandhi. You can no more force people to like your lies and support your “hate campaign”, Mr Rahul Gandhi,” he wrote.

Earlier, Karnataka police detained five Congress workers in connection with PayCM posters row that has caused severe embarrassment to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the ruling BJP.

The arrested are identified as B. R. Naidu, KPCC social media former chairman and Gagan Yadav, a resident of Devadandra in K. R. Puram in Bengaluru, Pavan, Sanjay, and Vishwanath.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday launched 'PayCM 40 % accepted here' campaign, a QR code with Bommai's face. Such posters were pasted on walls in several parts of the city.

On scanning the QR code, people were directed to a website "40percentsarkara.com", put up by the Congress over charges of 40 per cent commission in government contracts levelled by a contractors' body.

The party also tweeted the QR code and urged the people to register their complaints of corruption against the State government by scanning it.

Bommai on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the 'PayCM' campaign, calling it a "conspiracy" and an effort to tarnish his and the state's image.

