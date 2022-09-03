Activist Teesta Setalvad Walks Out Of Jail A Day After SC's Interim Bail In Case Linked To 2002 Gujarat Riots

A day after getting interim bail from Supreme Court, activist Teesta Setalvad was released from jail on Saturday evening, news agency PTI reported. Teesta Setalvad was arrested in June in a case over an alleged "conspiracy to destabilise the Gujarat government after the 2002 riots".

Ever since Teesta Setalvad's arrest was made on June 26, the activist has been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail. According to the orders given by the Supreme Court, the activist was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

"The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel as quoted by news agency PTI said.

The Supreme Court while granting the interim bail said that police have got enough time to interrogate the activist. Further, the court also said that there is "no offence in this case over the court which bail cannot be granted", especially when "she is a lady".

Initially, the bail for Setalvad was denied by the local court in Ahmedabad, after which the activist went to the Gujarat High Court, which on August 3, posted her plea to six weeks later. This particular timeline was not appreciated by the SC.

"The high court ought to have considered the plea for interim bail during the pendency of the matter," said the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice UU Lalit.

An FIR was lodged against Setalvad, Sreekumar, and Bhatt was registered after the Supreme Court had on June 24 dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri. Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

(With agency inputs)