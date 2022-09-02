Activist Teesta Setalvad Granted Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Case Linked To 2002 Gujarat Riots

Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad on Friday was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a case in which she was booked and arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people including then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The top court, while granting bail to Setalvad, said that she shall render complete cooperation in the pending investigation and also asked her to surrender her passport.

The top court, however, said that it has considered the matter only from a standpoint of interim bail and directed the Gujarat High Court to independently decide on her bail plea. A bench of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia also asked the Gujarat High Court to not get influenced by any observations made by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court was hearing Setalvad's plea against a Gujarat High Court order which had given a long adjournment in Setalvad's bail plea while not passing any order of interim bail.

"It must be said that matter is still pending before High Court. We are, therefore, not considering whether Setalvad is released on bail or not and High Court shall decide the same. We are only on during pendency of such application, should the custody of appellant be insisted upon or be granted interim bail. Thus we grant Teesta Setalvad interim bail," the Court ordered.

On July 30, the Ahmedabad sessions court refused to grant bail to Setalvad and Sreekumar while noting that the accused appeared to have aimed to "destabilise" the Gujarat government and defame the state for their ulterior motives.

They were arrested by the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch on June 25 on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them under sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 194 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SIT formed to probe the case has alleged that Setalvad and Sreekumar were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time. Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is also an accused in the case.

The FIR against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt was registered after the Supreme Court had on June 24 dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others in 2002 Gujarat riots.

Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people killed during the violence at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002. Zakia Jafri has challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people including Narendra Modi who was the Gujarat Chief Minister during the riots in the State.

She had alleged a "larger conspiracy" behind the post-Godhra incident riots.

However, the SIT in the apex court had opposed the plea of Jafri saying there is a sinister plot behind the complaint to probe the "larger conspiracy" behind the 2002 Gujarat riots and the original complaint by Jafri was directed by Teesta Setalvad, who levelled allegations just to keep the pot boiling.



(With ANI Inputs)