Activist Teesta Setalvad Detained By Gujarat ATS

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad from her residency in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. On the afternoon of June 25, the ATS team arrived at Setalvad’s Mumbai home and took her to Santacruz police station. The news comes hours after Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview said that her NGO had issued "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"I have read the judgment very carefully. The judgment clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her – I don’t remember the name of the NGO – had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Shah had said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Gujarat ATS detained and took activist Teesta Setalvad to Santacruz police station in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/X72wZ1pyee — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Back on Friday, Zakia Jafri's plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Jafri challenged the SIT's clean chit to then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, and others in cases related to the riots. Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots. Setlavad was a co-petitioner in the case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upholding the Special Investigation Team or SIT's 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri.

"All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law," the judges said, adding that the appeal was filed under "dictation of someone."

"Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," the top court said in its order.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Saturday said Seetalvad's NGO had submitted applications to police stations against BJP workers, and the applications were sought as truth.