Active COVID-19 cases top 3 lakh-mark as India records 43,846 news cases, biggest one-day spike in nearly 5 months
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the three lakh-mark in India on Sunday after the country reported 43,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike in nearly five months, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.
The Union Health Ministry further said that 197 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the country death toll to 1,59,755 -- a fatality rate of 1.37 per cent. It also said that the total number of recovered persons reached 1,11,30,288, taking India's recovery rate to 95.95 per cent.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30 last year, has affected 1,15,99,130 out of which 3,09,087 are active cases.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with 1.92 lakh active cases. Kerala and Punjab have also reported a spike in cases and the active COVID-19 tally stands there at 25,317 and 16,988 respectively. In Karnataka, there are 12,847 active COVID-19 cases while it is 7,344 in Madhya Pradesh where a weekend lockdown has been enforced in three cities -- Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus cases in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|4969
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|2083
|884094
|7189
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|16783
|56
|Assam
|1650
|215201
|1100
|Bihar
|473
|261413
|1557
|Chandigarh
|1717
|22142
|361
|Chhattisgarh
|7693
|311520
|3940
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|44
|3425
|2
|Delhi
|3409
|632797
|10955
|Goa
|997
|54713
|815
|Gujarat
|6737
|274249
|4443
|Haryana
|4830
|271038
|3093
|Himachal Pradesh
|1199
|58321
|1017
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1191
|125218
|1980
|Jharkhand
|722
|119361
|1095
|Karnataka
|12847
|943208
|12432
|Kerala
|25317
|1072554
|4482
|Ladakh
|73
|9703
|130
|Lakshadweep
|136
|511
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|7344
|263158
|3903
|Maharashtra
|192294
|2203553
|53300
|Manipur
|28
|28931
|373
|Meghalaya
|28
|13835
|149
|Mizoram
|15
|4421
|11
|Nagaland
|2
|12132
|91
|Odisha
|735
|336066
|1918
|Puducherry
|127
|39521
|674
|Punjab
|16988
|187198
|6280
|Rajasthan
|3310
|318842
|2796
|Sikkim
|53
|6016
|135
|Tamil Nadu
|7291
|845812
|12590
|Telengana
|2804
|298645
|1669
|Tripura
|30
|33043
|391
|Uttarakhand
|756
|95851
|1704
|Uttar Pradesh
|2774
|595518
|8758
|West Bengal
|3380
|566526
|10303
|Total
|309087
|11130288
|159755
(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry has blamed the "laxity shown by people" as the reason behind the recent surge and asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID behaviour is followed.
"With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all," said Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.
"I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19," he added.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- Coronavirus India News
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count