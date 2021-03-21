Coronavirus India News: The Health Ministry said that the total number of recovered persons reached 1,11,30,288, taking India's recovery rate to 95.95 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the three lakh-mark in India on Sunday after the country reported 43,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike in nearly five months, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.

The Union Health Ministry further said that 197 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the country death toll to 1,59,755 -- a fatality rate of 1.37 per cent. It also said that the total number of recovered persons reached 1,11,30,288, taking India's recovery rate to 95.95 per cent.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30 last year, has affected 1,15,99,130 out of which 3,09,087 are active cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with 1.92 lakh active cases. Kerala and Punjab have also reported a spike in cases and the active COVID-19 tally stands there at 25,317 and 16,988 respectively. In Karnataka, there are 12,847 active COVID-19 cases while it is 7,344 in Madhya Pradesh where a weekend lockdown has been enforced in three cities -- Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus cases in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 4969 62 Andhra Pradesh 2083 884094 7189 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16783 56 Assam 1650 215201 1100 Bihar 473 261413 1557 Chandigarh 1717 22142 361 Chhattisgarh 7693 311520 3940 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 44 3425 2 Delhi 3409 632797 10955 Goa 997 54713 815 Gujarat 6737 274249 4443 Haryana 4830 271038 3093 Himachal Pradesh 1199 58321 1017 Jammu and Kashmir 1191 125218 1980 Jharkhand 722 119361 1095 Karnataka 12847 943208 12432 Kerala 25317 1072554 4482 Ladakh 73 9703 130 Lakshadweep 136 511 1 Madhya Pradesh 7344 263158 3903 Maharashtra 192294 2203553 53300 Manipur 28 28931 373 Meghalaya 28 13835 149 Mizoram 15 4421 11 Nagaland 2 12132 91 Odisha 735 336066 1918 Puducherry 127 39521 674 Punjab 16988 187198 6280 Rajasthan 3310 318842 2796 Sikkim 53 6016 135 Tamil Nadu 7291 845812 12590 Telengana 2804 298645 1669 Tripura 30 33043 391 Uttarakhand 756 95851 1704 Uttar Pradesh 2774 595518 8758 West Bengal 3380 566526 10303 Total 309087 11130288 159755

(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry has blamed the "laxity shown by people" as the reason behind the recent surge and asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID behaviour is followed.

"With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all," said Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

"I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19," he added.

