Coronavirus India News: The Health Ministry, in its daily updates, said that the overall caseload in India has reached 1.24 crore while the death toll stands at 1.64 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward trend of coronavirus pandemic continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 93,249 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike in around six-and-half-months, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 513 new deaths were reported during the same period.

The Health Ministry, in its daily updates, said that the overall caseload in India has reached 1,24,85,509 while the death toll stands at 1,64,623, a fatality rate of 1.32 per cent. It also said that 60,048 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,16,29,289. Currently India has a recovery rate of 93.14 per cent, the highest in the world.

Maharashtra continues to be the highest contributor in India's COVID-19 tally. The state has reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 29.52 lakh. The surge in coronavirus cases has forced authorities in Maharashtra to impose restrictions again. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also warned of imposing a lockdown if cases continue to rise.

Apart from Maharashtra, several other states -- including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh -- have been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February, forcing them to impose curbs, including micro lockdowns and night curfews, again.

Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 49 4987 62 Andhra Pradesh 9417 889295 7234 Arunachal Pradesh 8 16785 56 Assam 1945 215549 1107 Bihar 2943 262988 1582 Chandigarh 3162 24309 382 Chhattisgarh 36312 323201 4283 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 199 3518 2 Delhi 12647 648674 11060 Goa 1980 55989 834 Gujarat 14298 296713 4552 Haryana 11787 281258 3184 Himachal Pradesh 3441 60337 1060 Jammu and Kashmir 3574 126860 2005 Jharkhand 4613 120723 1122 Karnataka 36633 961359 12610 Kerala 27587 1100186 4658 Ladakh 306 9790 130 Lakshadweep 38 701 1 Madhya Pradesh 20369 279275 4029 Maharashtra 402552 2495315 55656 Manipur 60 28981 374 Meghalaya 88 13868 150 Mizoram 40 4439 11 Nagaland 132 12138 92 Odisha 2668 337635 1921 Puducherry 1474 39974 684 Punjab 25314 216108 7032 Rajasthan 11738 323031 2827 Sikkim 48 6068 135 Tamil Nadu 20204 863258 12764 Telengana 7923 302500 1717 Tripura 70 33075 392 Uttarakhand 2638 97351 1725 Uttar Pradesh 16496 600577 8850 West Bengal 8844 572474 10340 Total 691597 11629289 164623

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that it is continuously monitoring the situation and has asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols -- wearing of masks and following social distancing -- are practised. The Health Ministry has also asked states and UTs to ramp up the vaccination drive as it is the only way to put a check on the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma