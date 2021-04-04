Active COVID-19 cases near 7 lakh as India reports 93,000 fresh cases, biggest spike since mid-September
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward trend of coronavirus pandemic continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 93,249 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike in around six-and-half-months, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 513 new deaths were reported during the same period.
The Health Ministry, in its daily updates, said that the overall caseload in India has reached 1,24,85,509 while the death toll stands at 1,64,623, a fatality rate of 1.32 per cent. It also said that 60,048 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,16,29,289. Currently India has a recovery rate of 93.14 per cent, the highest in the world.
Maharashtra continues to be the highest contributor in India's COVID-19 tally. The state has reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 29.52 lakh. The surge in coronavirus cases has forced authorities in Maharashtra to impose restrictions again. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also warned of imposing a lockdown if cases continue to rise.
Apart from Maharashtra, several other states -- including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh -- have been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February, forcing them to impose curbs, including micro lockdowns and night curfews, again.
Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|49
|4987
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|9417
|889295
|7234
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|16785
|56
|Assam
|1945
|215549
|1107
|Bihar
|2943
|262988
|1582
|Chandigarh
|3162
|24309
|382
|Chhattisgarh
|36312
|323201
|4283
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|199
|3518
|2
|Delhi
|12647
|648674
|11060
|Goa
|1980
|55989
|834
|Gujarat
|14298
|296713
|4552
|Haryana
|11787
|281258
|3184
|Himachal Pradesh
|3441
|60337
|1060
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3574
|126860
|2005
|Jharkhand
|4613
|120723
|1122
|Karnataka
|36633
|961359
|12610
|Kerala
|27587
|1100186
|4658
|Ladakh
|306
|9790
|130
|Lakshadweep
|38
|701
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|20369
|279275
|4029
|Maharashtra
|402552
|2495315
|55656
|Manipur
|60
|28981
|374
|Meghalaya
|88
|13868
|150
|Mizoram
|40
|4439
|11
|Nagaland
|132
|12138
|92
|Odisha
|2668
|337635
|1921
|Puducherry
|1474
|39974
|684
|Punjab
|25314
|216108
|7032
|Rajasthan
|11738
|323031
|2827
|Sikkim
|48
|6068
|135
|Tamil Nadu
|20204
|863258
|12764
|Telengana
|7923
|302500
|1717
|Tripura
|70
|33075
|392
|Uttarakhand
|2638
|97351
|1725
|Uttar Pradesh
|16496
|600577
|8850
|West Bengal
|8844
|572474
|10340
|Total
|691597
|11629289
|164623
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that it is continuously monitoring the situation and has asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols -- wearing of masks and following social distancing -- are practised. The Health Ministry has also asked states and UTs to ramp up the vaccination drive as it is the only way to put a check on the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma