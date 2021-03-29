Active COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh-mark as India reports 68,020 cases, biggest 1-day spike since October
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 5 lakh on Monday after the country reported 68,020 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since October, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that the COVID-19 death toll in India reached 1,61,843 with 291 fresh fatalities. It said that India has a fatality rate of 1.34 per cent, the lowest in the world.
Meanwhile, 32,231 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,13,55,993. India now has a recovery rate of 94.32 per cent, the highest in the world, said the Health Ministry.
Despite night curfews and partial lockdown in several places, Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the state reported over 40,000 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.
Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have also been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases, forcing authorities to reimpose restrictions and put curbs on Holi celebrations.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|4976
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|5394
|886216
|7205
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|16785
|56
|Assam
|1800
|215366
|1104
|Bihar
|1347
|262036
|1572
|Chandigarh
|2633
|23184
|377
|Chhattisgarh
|19239
|316778
|4076
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|147
|3458
|2
|Delhi
|7545
|639164
|11006
|Goa
|1404
|55354
|826
|Gujarat
|11528
|284846
|4492
|Haryana
|9120
|275458
|3141
|Himachal Pradesh
|2478
|59146
|1036
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2001
|126003
|1989
|Jharkhand
|1871
|119954
|1110
|Karnataka
|23056
|951452
|12504
|Kerala
|24892
|1088522
|4579
|Ladakh
|108
|9736
|130
|Lakshadweep
|57
|657
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|14185
|270540
|3958
|Maharashtra
|327241
|2332453
|54181
|Manipur
|63
|28948
|374
|Meghalaya
|26
|13856
|150
|Mizoram
|26
|4428
|11
|Nagaland
|4
|12134
|92
|Odisha
|1583
|336691
|1920
|Puducherry
|900
|39521
|680
|Punjab
|23917
|201127
|6690
|Rajasthan
|7159
|320704
|2813
|Sikkim
|44
|6048
|135
|Tamil Nadu
|13070
|853733
|12670
|Telengana
|4583
|300469
|1690
|Tripura
|47
|33052
|392
|Uttarakhand
|1660
|96512
|1709
|Uttar Pradesh
|7692
|597320
|8786
|West Bengal
|4976
|569366
|10324
|Total
|521808
|11355993
|161843
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The central government had also expressed concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases across the country and had asked states and union territories (UTs) to regulate crowd gatherings during the upcoming festive season.
However, the Union Health Ministry has said that imposing lockdowns and night curfews cannot help in controlling the spread of the infection, noting that large scale vaccination is the only way to stop the virus.
"Physical distancing is an established non-pharmaceutical intervention to suppress and contain the spread of Covid virus. A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan last week.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma