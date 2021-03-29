Coronavirus India News: The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that the COVID-19 death toll in India reached 1,61,843 with 291 fresh fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 5 lakh on Monday after the country reported 68,020 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since October, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that the COVID-19 death toll in India reached 1,61,843 with 291 fresh fatalities. It said that India has a fatality rate of 1.34 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 32,231 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,13,55,993. India now has a recovery rate of 94.32 per cent, the highest in the world, said the Health Ministry.

Despite night curfews and partial lockdown in several places, Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the state reported over 40,000 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have also been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases, forcing authorities to reimpose restrictions and put curbs on Holi celebrations.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 4976 62 Andhra Pradesh 5394 886216 7205 Arunachal Pradesh 4 16785 56 Assam 1800 215366 1104 Bihar 1347 262036 1572 Chandigarh 2633 23184 377 Chhattisgarh 19239 316778 4076 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 147 3458 2 Delhi 7545 639164 11006 Goa 1404 55354 826 Gujarat 11528 284846 4492 Haryana 9120 275458 3141 Himachal Pradesh 2478 59146 1036 Jammu and Kashmir 2001 126003 1989 Jharkhand 1871 119954 1110 Karnataka 23056 951452 12504 Kerala 24892 1088522 4579 Ladakh 108 9736 130 Lakshadweep 57 657 1 Madhya Pradesh 14185 270540 3958 Maharashtra 327241 2332453 54181 Manipur 63 28948 374 Meghalaya 26 13856 150 Mizoram 26 4428 11 Nagaland 4 12134 92 Odisha 1583 336691 1920 Puducherry 900 39521 680 Punjab 23917 201127 6690 Rajasthan 7159 320704 2813 Sikkim 44 6048 135 Tamil Nadu 13070 853733 12670 Telengana 4583 300469 1690 Tripura 47 33052 392 Uttarakhand 1660 96512 1709 Uttar Pradesh 7692 597320 8786 West Bengal 4976 569366 10324 Total 521808 11355993 161843

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The central government had also expressed concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases across the country and had asked states and union territories (UTs) to regulate crowd gatherings during the upcoming festive season.

However, the Union Health Ministry has said that imposing lockdowns and night curfews cannot help in controlling the spread of the infection, noting that large scale vaccination is the only way to stop the virus.

"Physical distancing is an established non-pharmaceutical intervention to suppress and contain the spread of Covid virus. A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan last week.

