New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 12 lakh on Tuesday after the country reported a single-day spike of 1,61,736 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates, adding that 879 fatalities were reported during the same period.

Currently, as per the Union Health Ministry data, 1,36,89,453 have been affected by the novel infection while 1,71,058 have succumbed to the infection, taking the country fatality rate to 1.25 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries mounted to 1,22,53,697 on Monday after 97,168 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. However, India's recovery rate has dropped to 89.51 per cent due to the alarming rise in daily cases.

Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 89 5050 62
Andhra Pradesh 23115 898238 7311
Arunachal Pradesh 41 16791 56
Assam 3734 216041 1118
Bihar 17053 267559 1616
Chandigarh 3355 27412 400
Chhattisgarh 98856 352986 5031
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 501 3706 2
Delhi 38095 687238 11355
Goa 4565 57365 850
Gujarat 30680 317981 4855
Haryana 22487 294930 3282
Himachal Pradesh 6069 63582 1124
Jammu and Kashmir 7908 129439 2034
Jharkhand 15343 125175 1232
Karnataka 76004 985924 12941
Kerala 47914 1120174 4794
Ladakh 721 10053 131
Lakshadweep 75 737 1
Madhya Pradesh 38651 301762 4221
Maharashtra 566278 2834473 58245
Manipur 103 29035 376
Meghalaya 193 13956 151
Mizoram 175 4468 12
Nagaland 167 12156 93
Odisha 8774 340600 1928
Puducherry 2594 41268 693
Punjab 27866 240798 7559
Rajasthan 36441 330172 2951
Sikkim 161 6113 136
Tamil Nadu 46308 880910 12927
Telengana 24131 306678 1772
Tripura 298 33113 394
Uttarakhand 7846 100533 1767
Uttar Pradesh 81576 614819 9224
West Bengal 26531 582462 10414
Total 1264698 12253697 171058

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to remain the top contributors to India's daily COVID-19 cases. However, Maharashtra saw a dip in its cases on Monday after it reported over 51,000 cases. Delhi, on the other hand, continued to report a spike in cases and reported more than 11,000 infections, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Also Read
Death of 9 COVID-19 patients at two Maharashtra hospitals sparks anger,..
Death of 9 COVID-19 patients at two Maharashtra hospitals sparks anger,..

Looking at the spike in daily cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is mulling imposing a lockdown across the state. However, a final decision is yet to be taken. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out lockdown but has stressed for stricter curbs in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Karnataka, which has been reporting a spike in daily cases, is also mulling a lockdown in several parts of the state. "People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Also Read
Banks to remain shut for 4 days from April 13 | Which services will be..
Banks to remain shut for 4 days from April 13 | Which services will be..

A lockdown has also been imposed in several cities and districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the state government warning that the restrictions could be increased if cases rise.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma