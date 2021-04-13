India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that 879 fatalities were reported in the country on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 1,71,058.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 12 lakh on Tuesday after the country reported a single-day spike of 1,61,736 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates, adding that 879 fatalities were reported during the same period.

Currently, as per the Union Health Ministry data, 1,36,89,453 have been affected by the novel infection while 1,71,058 have succumbed to the infection, taking the country fatality rate to 1.25 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries mounted to 1,22,53,697 on Monday after 97,168 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. However, India's recovery rate has dropped to 89.51 per cent due to the alarming rise in daily cases.

Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 89 5050 62 Andhra Pradesh 23115 898238 7311 Arunachal Pradesh 41 16791 56 Assam 3734 216041 1118 Bihar 17053 267559 1616 Chandigarh 3355 27412 400 Chhattisgarh 98856 352986 5031 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 501 3706 2 Delhi 38095 687238 11355 Goa 4565 57365 850 Gujarat 30680 317981 4855 Haryana 22487 294930 3282 Himachal Pradesh 6069 63582 1124 Jammu and Kashmir 7908 129439 2034 Jharkhand 15343 125175 1232 Karnataka 76004 985924 12941 Kerala 47914 1120174 4794 Ladakh 721 10053 131 Lakshadweep 75 737 1 Madhya Pradesh 38651 301762 4221 Maharashtra 566278 2834473 58245 Manipur 103 29035 376 Meghalaya 193 13956 151 Mizoram 175 4468 12 Nagaland 167 12156 93 Odisha 8774 340600 1928 Puducherry 2594 41268 693 Punjab 27866 240798 7559 Rajasthan 36441 330172 2951 Sikkim 161 6113 136 Tamil Nadu 46308 880910 12927 Telengana 24131 306678 1772 Tripura 298 33113 394 Uttarakhand 7846 100533 1767 Uttar Pradesh 81576 614819 9224 West Bengal 26531 582462 10414 Total 1264698 12253697 171058

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to remain the top contributors to India's daily COVID-19 cases. However, Maharashtra saw a dip in its cases on Monday after it reported over 51,000 cases. Delhi, on the other hand, continued to report a spike in cases and reported more than 11,000 infections, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Looking at the spike in daily cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is mulling imposing a lockdown across the state. However, a final decision is yet to be taken. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out lockdown but has stressed for stricter curbs in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Karnataka, which has been reporting a spike in daily cases, is also mulling a lockdown in several parts of the state. "People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

A lockdown has also been imposed in several cities and districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the state government warning that the restrictions could be increased if cases rise.

