Active COVID-19 cases cross 12 lakh-mark as India sees 1.61 lakh infections | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active number of coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 12 lakh on Tuesday after the country reported a single-day spike of 1,61,736 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates, adding that 879 fatalities were reported during the same period.
Currently, as per the Union Health Ministry data, 1,36,89,453 have been affected by the novel infection while 1,71,058 have succumbed to the infection, taking the country fatality rate to 1.25 per cent, the lowest in the world.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries mounted to 1,22,53,697 on Monday after 97,168 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. However, India's recovery rate has dropped to 89.51 per cent due to the alarming rise in daily cases.
Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|89
|5050
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|23115
|898238
|7311
|Arunachal Pradesh
|41
|16791
|56
|Assam
|3734
|216041
|1118
|Bihar
|17053
|267559
|1616
|Chandigarh
|3355
|27412
|400
|Chhattisgarh
|98856
|352986
|5031
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|501
|3706
|2
|Delhi
|38095
|687238
|11355
|Goa
|4565
|57365
|850
|Gujarat
|30680
|317981
|4855
|Haryana
|22487
|294930
|3282
|Himachal Pradesh
|6069
|63582
|1124
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7908
|129439
|2034
|Jharkhand
|15343
|125175
|1232
|Karnataka
|76004
|985924
|12941
|Kerala
|47914
|1120174
|4794
|Ladakh
|721
|10053
|131
|Lakshadweep
|75
|737
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|38651
|301762
|4221
|Maharashtra
|566278
|2834473
|58245
|Manipur
|103
|29035
|376
|Meghalaya
|193
|13956
|151
|Mizoram
|175
|4468
|12
|Nagaland
|167
|12156
|93
|Odisha
|8774
|340600
|1928
|Puducherry
|2594
|41268
|693
|Punjab
|27866
|240798
|7559
|Rajasthan
|36441
|330172
|2951
|Sikkim
|161
|6113
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|46308
|880910
|12927
|Telengana
|24131
|306678
|1772
|Tripura
|298
|33113
|394
|Uttarakhand
|7846
|100533
|1767
|Uttar Pradesh
|81576
|614819
|9224
|West Bengal
|26531
|582462
|10414
|Total
|1264698
|12253697
|171058
(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Maharashtra and Delhi continue to remain the top contributors to India's daily COVID-19 cases. However, Maharashtra saw a dip in its cases on Monday after it reported over 51,000 cases. Delhi, on the other hand, continued to report a spike in cases and reported more than 11,000 infections, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Looking at the spike in daily cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is mulling imposing a lockdown across the state. However, a final decision is yet to be taken. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out lockdown but has stressed for stricter curbs in the national capital.
Meanwhile, Karnataka, which has been reporting a spike in daily cases, is also mulling a lockdown in several parts of the state. "People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
A lockdown has also been imposed in several cities and districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the state government warning that the restrictions could be increased if cases rise.
