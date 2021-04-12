India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that 904 deaths fatalities were reported in India on Monday taking the total death count to 1,70,179.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the upward trend, India on Monday reported nearly 1,68,912 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this spike, the number of active coronavirus cases in India climbed to 12,01,009 while the total caseload reached 1,35,27,717.

The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that 904 deaths fatalities were reported in India on Monday taking the total death count to 1,70,179. It said that India has a fatality rate of 1.26 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, it said that 75,086 also recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,21,56,529. However, India's recovery rate on Monday plunged to 89.86 per cent with the country reporting its biggest-ever single-day spike.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 88 5040 62 Andhra Pradesh 20954 897147 7300 Arunachal Pradesh 36 16790 56 Assam 3249 215943 1118 Bihar 14696 266923 1610 Chandigarh 3307 27037 399 Chhattisgarh 90277 348121 4899 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 3687 2 Delhi 34341 679573 11283 Goa 4322 57134 848 Gujarat 27568 315127 4800 Haryana 20981 292632 3268 Himachal Pradesh 5369 63202 1115 Jammu and Kashmir 7335 129021 2034 Jharkhand 13933 124238 1213 Karnataka 69244 983157 12889 Kerala 44707 1117700 4783 Ladakh 612 10037 131 Lakshadweep 62 736 1 Madhya Pradesh 35316 298645 4184 Maharashtra 567097 2782161 57987 Manipur 107 29013 376 Meghalaya 189 13933 151 Mizoram 143 4464 12 Nagaland 157 12155 93 Odisha 7573 340062 1926 Puducherry 2316 41036 691 Punjab 27874 237391 7507 Rajasthan 31986 328881 2926 Sikkim 169 6100 136 Tamil Nadu 41955 878571 12908 Telengana 21864 305900 1765 Tripura 243 33106 394 Uttarakhand 7323 99729 1760 Uttar Pradesh 71241 611622 9152 West Bengal 23981 580515 10400 Total 1201009 12156529 170179

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

