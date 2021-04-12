Active COVID-19 cases cross 12 lakh-mark as India reports biggest 1-day spike of nearly 1.69 lakh cases | Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the upward trend, India on Monday reported nearly 1,68,912 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this spike, the number of active coronavirus cases in India climbed to 12,01,009 while the total caseload reached 1,35,27,717.
The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that 904 deaths fatalities were reported in India on Monday taking the total death count to 1,70,179. It said that India has a fatality rate of 1.26 per cent which is the lowest in the world.
Meanwhile, it said that 75,086 also recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,21,56,529. However, India's recovery rate on Monday plunged to 89.86 per cent with the country reporting its biggest-ever single-day spike.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|88
|5040
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|20954
|897147
|7300
|Arunachal Pradesh
|36
|16790
|56
|Assam
|3249
|215943
|1118
|Bihar
|14696
|266923
|1610
|Chandigarh
|3307
|27037
|399
|Chhattisgarh
|90277
|348121
|4899
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|394
|3687
|2
|Delhi
|34341
|679573
|11283
|Goa
|4322
|57134
|848
|Gujarat
|27568
|315127
|4800
|Haryana
|20981
|292632
|3268
|Himachal Pradesh
|5369
|63202
|1115
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7335
|129021
|2034
|Jharkhand
|13933
|124238
|1213
|Karnataka
|69244
|983157
|12889
|Kerala
|44707
|1117700
|4783
|Ladakh
|612
|10037
|131
|Lakshadweep
|62
|736
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|35316
|298645
|4184
|Maharashtra
|567097
|2782161
|57987
|Manipur
|107
|29013
|376
|Meghalaya
|189
|13933
|151
|Mizoram
|143
|4464
|12
|Nagaland
|157
|12155
|93
|Odisha
|7573
|340062
|1926
|Puducherry
|2316
|41036
|691
|Punjab
|27874
|237391
|7507
|Rajasthan
|31986
|328881
|2926
|Sikkim
|169
|6100
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|41955
|878571
|12908
|Telengana
|21864
|305900
|1765
|Tripura
|243
|33106
|394
|Uttarakhand
|7323
|99729
|1760
|Uttar Pradesh
|71241
|611622
|9152
|West Bengal
|23981
|580515
|10400
|Total
|1201009
|12156529
|170179
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma