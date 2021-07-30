India registered 44,230 new COVID-19 which took the total cases in the country to 3,15,72,344. The death toll also rose to 4,23,217 after 555 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a spike in new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, India, during the last 24 hours recorded nearly 45,000 new coronavirus infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.15 crore. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to 4.23 lakh after more than 550 fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 44,230 new COVID-19 which took the total cases in the country to 3,15,72,344. The death toll also rose to 4,23,217 after 555 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is the third consecutive day when the country recorded over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases. The latest spike in new cases also led to an increase in the active caseload of the country for the third consecutive day. The active cases in the country now stand at 4,05,155. The active caseload came down below the 4-lakh mark earlier this week, however, it rose again following the spike in new cases in the last 3 days.

An increase of 1,315 cases has been witnessed in the active caseload after the recorded 42,360 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed.

COVID Numbers in India:

Cases and death in last 24 hours: 44,230 cases, 555 deaths

Total cases: 3,15,72,344

Active cases: 4,05,155

Total recoveries: 3,07,43,972

Death toll: 4,23,217

Total vaccination: 45,60,33,754

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan