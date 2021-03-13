India Coronavirus News: However, the country is witnessing a spike in new cases from the past few weeks. The country had reported 23,285 cases on Thursday, which was the highest single-day toll till today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the spike in new cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day toll in 2021 in nearly 80 days. The death toll in India also rose to 1,58,446 after 140 people lost their lives due to the deadly pathogen in the same span of time.

A total of 24,882 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative total of the country to 1,13,33,728. India on December 24 had recorded 24,712 new infections after which the single-day tally declined significantly and coming down to 8,000 cases a day. However, the country is witnessing a spike in new cases from the past few weeks. The country had reported 23,285 cases on Thursday, which was the highest single-day toll till today.

The rise in new cases has also led to a rise in active cases in the country, which has crossed the 2-lakh mark again, which is 1.74 per cent of the total infections. The active cases in the country stood at 2,02,022, while the total recoveries dropped down to 1,09,73,260.

Meanwhile, according to the health ministry, five states cumulatively account for 82.96 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Two states - Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours reported nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day toll in the state for the last 6 months.

The alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases in the country came amid the intensive and accelerating vaccination drive through which a total of 2,82,18,457 beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab. These include jabs 72,84,406 health care workers who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 who have taken the second dose, while 72,15,815 frontline workers have been administered the first dose, and 9,28,751 the second dose.

A total of 71,69,695 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also taken the vaccine. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions

