New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After detaining Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant following a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise near Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief SN Pradhan has said that further action will be taken based on inputs received from those being questioned.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pradhan said that proceedings are underway and the anti-drugs agency is constantly gathering intelligence. He, however, refused to comment over the involvement of Shah Rukh's son, but asserted that "action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection".

"It is not the job of NCB to find out from which industry and who are joining. Who is the son of an industrialist, who is the son of a film star, this is not our work. Our job is to take action on an equal scale and we are taking action on the same scale and this action will continue in the future also. Whoever is found involved in this network, irrespective of the industry they belong to, we will take action," he said.

"Whether there is a party in the hotel or in residential area, input had come and action has been taken. This is not a new thing. Be it Mumbai or another urban area, action will be taken because youth should not come under the influence of drugs. For this action has been taken," he added.

Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were taken for the medical test by NCB. They include Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Other detained in the raids are Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.





Based on a tip-off, the NCB team, led by bureau’s Mumbai director Sameer Wankhede , had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha