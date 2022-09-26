'Act Of Indiscipline': Congress Warns Rebel Rajasthan MLAs For Holding 'Parallel Unofficial Meet'

TERMING the move indisciplinary, Congress leader and Rajasthan observer Ajay Maken on Monday slammed rebel state MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp for not attending an "official Congress Legislative Party meeting" and holding a parallel "unofficial" meet at state minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence. Maken, on demands of the rebel MLAs, further said that the party has never allowed "conditional resolutions" to take place.

Rebel MLAs who are supporting Ashok Gehlot on Sunday skipped a legislative party meeting CM's residence amid reports that Gehlot will be replaced by Pilot as CM. The Gehlot loyalists then held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal at his residence, following which over 90 MLAs threatened to quit the party if their demands were not met.

Only three MLAs including Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Pratap Singh met Maken as the representatives of the MLAs and put three conditions which also included not holding a one-on-one meeting with the observers.

"We said that it has always been the Congress' tradition that we hold talks one-on-one so that the MLAs can speak their mind without any pressure. It is an act of indiscipline. When an official meeting has been called, and if a parallel unofficial meeting is conducted, it is an act of indiscipline. We will see what action to be taken," Maken said.

Cong MLAs Pratap Khachariyawas, S Dhariwal & CP Joshi met us, kept 3 demands. One was to announce the implementation of resolution of handing over the responsibility (to appoint CM) to Congress President after Oct 19; we said it'll be a conflict of interest: AICC observer A Maken pic.twitter.com/ZjLDBFejtb — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Maken further explained the demands of the MLAs. "One was to announce the implementation of the resolution of handing over the responsibility (to appoint CM) to the Congress President after October 19; we said it'll be a conflict of interest. If CM Ashok Gehlot becomes Congress chief after October 19, he can't empower himself over his own resolution. 2nd condition- they wanted to come in groups when we said that we shall talk to everyone individually," he said.

The third condition was that the CM should be from the 102 MLAs who are loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot, not Sachin Pilot or his group. We said that their exact sentiments will be conveyed to the Congress chief, who will take the decision after talking to CM Ashok Gehlot and everyone else", he said.

"But they kept on insisting that all three points should be a part of the resolution and that the resolution should be based on these conditions. Congress has never allowed conditional resolutions to take place in 75 years of its history," Maken added.

"We will present the report to Sonia Gandhi. We waited for more MLAs to come, but they didn't. Mallikarjun Kharge & I are going to Delhi to submit our report to the Congress chief. No one has any idea about the number and identities of the MLAs who resigned or not," the Congress leader added.

Sachin Pilot is being seen as the successor of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is all set to contest the Congress president election scheduled on October 17. The Gehlot loyalists want someone from their own camp to be chosen as the next Chief Minister, instead of Pilot, who, according to them, had revolted against his own party back in 2020.