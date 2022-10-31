'Act of God' Or 'Attack of Fraud': Opposition Lambasts BJP Govt Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse

AMID the increasing number of deaths in the Morbi suspension bridge incident in Gujarat on Sunday, several opposition party leaders have come down heavily on the BJP-led government in the state. The century-old bridge was reopened five days ago after renovation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives as he even raised questions about the collapse of the bridge that was opened last week. He also demanded an inquiry into the mishap.

"I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed after five to six days after it was inaugurated and who allowed so many people there. All necessary help including compensation should be provided to victims."

The Congress chief also said, "We do not want to do any politics in this and we do not want to blame anyone right now. When the inquiry report comes out, we will see when that happens".

However, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala came down heavily on the BJP and called the tragedy a "man-made tragedy." He also questioned whether the bridge was opened without a permission certificate as the Gujarat elections is approaching.

Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, questioned whether the bridge collapse incident was an "act of God or an act of fraud".

"Modi ji, is the Morbi bridge accident an Act of God or Act of Fraud?" Singh tweeted.

Snehasis Chakraborty, Transport Minister in Mamta Banerjee's cabinet, asked if the West Bengal BJP would be sending a "fact-finding team" to Gujarat to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Referring to the fact-finding team sent by the BJP to Jalpaiguri district, where eight people had died in a flash flood in the Mal river during immersion of Durga Puja idols, Chakraborty said, "The BJP never loses any opportunity to disturb the West Bengal government and find fault even in natural calamities. Will they explain now if any commission was shared between the ruling party leaders and the contractors while renovating the bridge that collapsed in Gujarat."

CPI leader Binoy Viswam also criticised the Saffron Party over the Morbi bridge collapse, claiming it was the "gross negligence" of the state government.

"Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP government. Its repair was said to be done five days back. Where from the contractors got this courage? The compensation needs to be increased. A reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement," Viswam tweeted.

The Social Media Convenor of TRS shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, "OREVA Group had the contract for maintenance of #Morbi Bridge.. ."

According to the latest estimates, at least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.