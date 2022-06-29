‘Act Of Cowardice’: Shahi Imam On Udaipur Killing; Owaisi, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Condemn Beheading

The brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, yesterday left the entire nation in shock. The two accused, identified as Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammad, have been apprehended, while 5 others have also been detained by the Rajasthan police in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, reacting to the brutal murder in broad daylight, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Wednesday condemned the killing saying that it has shaken humanity. Calling it an act of cowardice, Imam Bukhari said that the brutal killing is also against the principles of Islam.

Shahi, in a statement released on Wednesday, said, "The heartbreaking, heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken humanity." He also said that it is not just an act of cowardice but an act against Islam. "It's not only an act of cowardice but also non-Islamic, illegal, and inhuman. On behalf of all Indian Muslims, I strongly condemn this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, also denounced the act and said that if the Police had been alert, the incident wouldn't have happened. Owaisi also said that ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma should also be arrested.

"I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident... We hope the Rajasthan govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading... Nupur Sharma should be arrested; the mere suspension was not enough".

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organization of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought in India, also condemned the crime saying the incident is un-Islamic. However, the organization also demanded the government immediately arrest and punish those who insulted Prophet Muhammad.

"Udaipur murder incident is an inhumane act which's extremely dangerous to law&order. We're always against anybody taking the law into their hands. The incident is tragic, un-Islamic & it is highly condemnable. Law of the state should work accordingly in this case", the statement said.

"Further, we strongly oppose insulting the dignity of any religious figure or hurting the feelings of those who believe in religion by using derogatory words. We again demand the government to immediately arrest those who have insulted Prophet & punish them severely", it added.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and has also filed an FIR against the accused under the charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA is also probing any international links in the case.

