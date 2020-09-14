Following the incident, the police informed that the accused was sent to custody after being booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO Act), adding that a search is underway to nab him.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, an accused, who was sent to police custody, fleed from custody on Sunday from a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri while the vehicle in which he was being taken to the police station was being refuelled.

The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the petrol pump. The CCTV footage showed the accused in a white shirt and brown pant while he is being chased by a police official.

Following the shocking incident, the police informed that the accused was sent to custody after being booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO Act), adding that the accused has been arrested.

"Police force from three Police stations have been deployed and combing is being done. I believe we will catch him soon. The probe will be done, as far as the negligence of Police is concerned. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," ASP Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri which has been in the news over the last few days for rapes and murders. Last month, a 17-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered in the city. Before that another shocking incident took place in Lakhimpur Kheri after another 13-year-old girl was found dead in a sugarcane field. The police later informed that the girl was also raped and then murdered.

The Opposition has attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state for the deteriorating situation in the state. To deal with the situation, the state government has now set up Women and Child Safety Organisation, headed by a senior police official.

