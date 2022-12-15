Accountability Must Be Bedrock Of Counter-Terrorism: Jaishankar Attacks Pakistan At UNSC

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday noted that accountability must be the bedrock of counter-terrorism and said that terrorism is an existential threat to international peace and security and knows no borders or nationality.

While addressing the high-level UNSC briefing on 'Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', Jaishankar attacked China and Pakistan and said the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active as he lamented that evidence-backed proposals to blacklist terrorists are put on hold without adequate reason.

He described terrorism as an existential threat to international peace and security and said it knows no borders, nationality, or race.

"The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da'esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates," he said in his address to the 15-nation Council.

Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar said that, "at the other end of the spectrum are ‘lone wolf' attacks inspired by online radicalisation and biases. But somewhere in all of this, we cannot forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia. The contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities."

He also asserted four specific challenges with which the counter-terrorism architecture is currently grappling.

He said by now, it is well established where and how terrorist organizations operate, and under what kind of protection.

"Activities like recruitment, financing, and motivation are often done in the open. The days when it could be said that we are unaware are now behind us. Consequently, assigning responsibility is that much easier. The response of the sponsors of terrorism is not to give up but to conduct and execute their agenda at an arms-length. To do this, they create narratives of limitations and difficulties. We buy such explanations at our own peril," he said.

"The suggestion that states who are apparently capable on everything else but are only helpless when it comes to terrorism is ludicrous. Accountability must therefore be the bedrock of counter-terrorism," he added.

