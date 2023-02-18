'Accept It, Won't Have A Major Impact': Sharad Pawar After Uddhav Thackeray Loses Shiv Sena Name, Symbol

AFTER the Election Commission ordered to give the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction on Friday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar assured Uddhav Thackeray that the loss of the symbol and party's name will not have any major impact. Pawar, whose party is in alliance with Shiv Sena during the MVA government in Maharashtra, asked Uddhav Thackeray to accept the Election Commission’s decision and take a new symbol.

"It is the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that's it," the NCP chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also said that the people would accept the new symbol of the Uddhav Thackeray faction just as they accepted the Congress' new symbol after it was changed from two bullocks with a yoke. "I remember Indira Gandhi also faced this situation. Congress used to have a 'two bullocks with a yoke' symbol. Later they lost it and adopted 'hand' as a new symbol and people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Pawar added.

In a major setback for the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission allotted the name and bow-and-arrow symbol of Shiv Sena, which was founded by Uddhav's father Balasaheb Thackeray, was given to Eknath Shinde faction nearly eight months after his coup in Maharashtra led to the fall of MVA government.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of working in haste and said the decision shows ‘it works as BJP agent’. Thackeray further said that they will move to the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde faction welcomed the move and called it a 'victory of democracy'.