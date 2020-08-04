India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan after it unveiled a new “political map” of Pakistan, showing Jammu and Kashmir, and Junagadh in Gujarat, as Pakistani territory

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan after it unveiled a new “political map” of Pakistan, showing Jammu and Kashmir, and Junagadh in Gujarat, as Pakistani territory, news agency ANI reported. The Indian government called the move a "political absurdity" and said that it will neither have 'legal validity nor international credibility'

"We have seen a so-called “political map” of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh." read the press release by Indian external affairs ministry.

We've seen a so-called "political map" of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh: Govt of India

"These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," further read the statement.

The Imran Khan cabinet approved the new map in which the complete Jammu and Kashmir, is shown integrated with Pakistan. The illegal map shows J&K as "Indian illegally occupied J&K -- disputed territory -- final status to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions." Thereby cocking a snook at the Govt of India.

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," he said while addressing a news conference after chairing the meeting of federal cabinet, which approved the new map on Tuesday.

Khan said that Pakistan has launched a political map which shows the whole Kashmir region, including "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" as part of his country's territory.

In the press conference, Khan said: "Today is a historic day we have launched a new political map of Pakistan which is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir."

