New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the New Year 2021 started, people across the globe got into party mode and celebrated the start of 2021 with a bang, but this time from there homes as the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected millions of lives globally and killed as many. However, people have started this new year with new hopes and positive attitude to get away from this pandemic and help each other in these testing times.

As the world rang New Year bells, the Government of India also marked the occasion in the most motivational and mesmerizing way by sharing an inspirational poem to boost the confidence of the citizens of the country amid this COVID-19 pandemic. The incentive poem was also special as it is being recited in the iconic voice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also features COVID-19 frontline warriors, Army Jawans, medical staff and farmers.

Titled, 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai', the poem is also written by PM Modi and translates into 'The Sun Has Just Risen'. The 1 minute 37 seconds video shows the difficulties we faced during 2020 and how our frontline soldiers paved the way for the citizens to move forward in these testing times. The poem also marks the major achievements of India in defence, space and medical sectors.

'Vishwas ki lau jalakar, Vikas ka deepak lekar, sapno ko sakaar karne, Abhi to Suraj uga hai', read one of the verses of the beautiful poem. Check the video here:

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites across the country today.

