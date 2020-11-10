Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has moved Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order dismissing his interim bail plea in connection with the abetment to suicide case of architect Anvay Naik

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order dismissing his interim bail plea in connection with the abetment to suicide case of architect Anvay Naik. A division bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik on Monday refused interim relief to Goswami after he petitioned the Bombay High Court against his arrest and the reopening of the case.

The Court asked him to file for regular bail under Section 439 of the CrPC with the Alibaug court and directed that it should be decided on merits within four days. The application filed through Advocate-on-Record Nirnimesh Dube comes on the day when Alibaug Sessions Court is hearing the revision application filed by Raigad Police seeking police custody of Goswami who is currently lodged in Taloja jail.

The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.

In a related development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and expressed concerns over the security and health of Goswami.

He urged Deshmukh to permit Goswami's family to meet and speak with him, said an official spokesperson.

In May this year, Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik. Deshmukh said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami''s channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha