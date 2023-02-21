Abbas Ansari's Security In Jail Tightened After Letter Claiming Threat To Life; Body Cams, Drones Put In Place

ABBAS Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA currently lodged in Kasganj jail in a money laundering case, had alleged that his life is in threat inside the prison. Following his complaint, the jail authorities have brought in body cameras and a drone to ensure that no untoward incident occurs there.

Ansari represents the Mau the constituency in Uttar Pradesh assembly and is also the son of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari. Umar Ansari, Abbas’s brother had written to UP Home Secretary Sanjay Kumar claiming that his brother’s life is in danger inside the jail, according to news agency IANS.

Also Watch:

Director General of Police Anand Kumar has now asked personnel stationed near Ansari’s cell in Kasganj Jail to wear body cameras. In addition, a drone is also operating there to ensure the safety of all inmates. The cops use the drone to conduct aerial surveillance regularly so that no untoward incident occurs.

Jail staffers and police personnel deployed near Ansari's cell will be changed every month. The police officials and staffers will be changed near Ansari’s cell every month.

In the letter, Umar had alleged that another inmate lodged at the Kasganj jail, Kuntu Singh, poses a threat to the life of his brother. Kuntu Singh has a history of high-profile murders. He serving jail time in Lucknow’s infamous Ajit Singh murder case. He has also been named in the 2013 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Member of Legislative Assembly Sarvesh aka Sipu Singh.

Abbas is serving jail time in a money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate. Uttar Pradesh Police had registered multiple cases against members of the Ansari family and a company - Vikas Construction - allegedly run by Mukhtar Ansari’s wife, brothers-in-law and others. Abbas is also accused of transferring arms, licensed in Uttar Pradesh, to New Delhi without informing Lucknow Police. He was also accused of possessing many weapons illegally on only one license.

(With agency inputs)