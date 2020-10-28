New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Aarogya Setu app for covid-19 contact tracing was developed in the most transparent manner with "public-private collaboration in record time" to curb the spread of the contagion, the Centre said on Tuesday in a detailed clarification after reports that ministries were evasive over an RTI query related to the creation of the App.

Issuing a clarification in light of the controversy related to the creation of the app, the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology said "On all such occasions, it has been clearly mentioned that the Aarogya Setu App has been developed by NIC in collaboration with volunteers from Industry and Academia. Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Aarogya Setu App was developed in a record time of around 21 days, to respond to the exigencies of the Pandemic with Lockdown restrictions only for the objective of building a Made in India Contact Tracing App with the best of Indian minds from Industry, Academia and Government, working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure App."

The Ministry said that the app has been developed in a collaborative effort by the government and the private sector and has been downloaded by more than 16.23 crore users and has greatly augmented the efforts of frontline health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Notices have been issued to the Chief Public Information Officers, Ministry of Electronics, National Informatics Centre and National E-Governance Division seeking to know why a penalty should not be imposed on them for giving an evasive reply on RTI applications related to the app.

The development comes in a complaint filed by one Saurav Das, stating that the relevant authorities, i.e., NIC, National E-Governance Division (NeGD) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), had failed to furnish information about the process of the creation of the Aarogya Setu App and other information relating to its creation. He submitted that the RTI was filed with the NIC, which stated that it "does not hold the information" relating to the App's creation, which is very surprising since it is the App's developer.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha