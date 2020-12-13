The AAP had sought a permission to hold a dharna outside Shah's house against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday detained senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena ahead of their planned protest outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from detaining Chadha and Atishi, the police also arrested AAP MLAs Rituraj Jha, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha ahead of the party's planned protest.

Chadha had on Saturday sought a permission from the Delhi Police to hold a dharna on December 13 outside Amit Shah's residence in protest of the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2457 crore funds by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The party had also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged misappropriation of funds, saying that the unpaid doctors, medical staff, nurses, teachers and other COVID-19 warriors would have been paid their salaries with these Rs 2,500 crore.

"The way the Delhi Police allowed BJP councillors to sit outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, I am sure they will allow us to sit outside the LG's and the Home Minister's residences at 11 AM on Sunday, and also provide us full protection," said AAP leader Atishi during a press conference.

"If you check the accounts of South MCD for the past many years, they clearly state that Rs. 2,500 crore was the payable rent for the SDMC office at Civic Center (under North DMC). But in this year's budget, the rent payable is shown as 0," she claimed.

However, the AAP, which holds the power in the national capital, was denied by Delhi Police to hold a protest outside Shah's residence in wake of the coronavirus crisis that has already affected over seven lakh in the city-state.

"Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon'ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply to Chadha.

"...all social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions/ other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19," the order said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma