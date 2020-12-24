“Around 250 people barged into my office and broke the glasses, doors and pots. They threatened my staff and attacked them,” Chadha claimed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that the DJB office was vandalised and staff members were attacked by a mob led by BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta over AAP's support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Further, the AAP leader also alleged that the Delhi Police allowed the BJP workers, who had come to the DJB headquarters to protest, to enter the premises and do the vandalisation. Chadha also tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and bloodstains on the floor.

In a statement issued by AAP after the incident, the party claimed that BJP workers were holding a protest outside the DJB office under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. "Around 12.30 in the afternoon, BJP workers broke the doors and attacked the headquarters of Jal Board and raised slogans against the honourable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP workers have also damaged the office of Vice President Raghav Chadha," the statement added.

Retweeting the video shared by Raghav Chadha, CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a Hindi tweet wrote, "We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to be provoked by such attacks of the BJP and fully support the farmers".

Meanwhile, the BJP denies the claims by Raghav Chadha and said that the AAP itself orchestrated the attack to malign the image of BJP. Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming the saffron party. The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics, he said.

