AAP-Led Bhagwant Mann Govt Wins Confidence Vote In Punjab Assembly; CM Slams BJP

THE AAM Aadmi Party government led by Bhagwant Mann won the trust vote in the Punjab assembly on Monday, even as the congress members staged a walkout. The BJP members had already announced their boycott of the Assembly election.

Chief Minister Mann, after the Punjab Assembly "unanimously" passed the motion moved by him, said, "Operation Lotus is defeated in Punjab."

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, after a lengthy discussion, put it to vote. He asked the members to raise their hands if they were in support, and then asked those who were against the motion of confidence.

Announcing the results, Sandhwan said 91 AAP MLAs supported the motion. He also said three MLAs belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal who were present in the house and a lone MLA did not oppose the motion.

At the time of voting, there was not a single MLA from the BJP, Congress, or Independent party in the House.

AAP has 92 MLAs, including the Speaker, in the House..

93 MLAs have voted in favour of the proposal, while none have opposed it. The motion was passed unanimously, the Speaker said.

The AAP has 92 representatives in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the Congress (18), SAD (3), BJP (2), BSP (1), and 1 Independent.

During the confidence motion debate in the Assembly, AAP MLAs attacked the BJP for what they called "Operation Lotus," which they claimed was an attempt to overthrow the six-month-old government.

The AAP had previously claimed that the Saffron Party had approached at least 10 of its MLAs with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in an effort to overthrow the Mann administration as part of its "Operation Lotus." Congress MLAs staged a walkout as the discussion got going, requesting that the Speaker give them an opportunity to speak and bring up matters during the Zero Hour.