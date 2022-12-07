'I Love You Too Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal After AAP Unseats BJP From Municipal Corporation

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the people of Delhi after winning the MCD polls. (Image: Twitter/ ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday emerged victorious in the MCD polls with win in 134 wards. Addressing the people, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I love you too Delhi."

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change."

With this win, AAP ended BJP's 15-year rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Kejriwal appealed to the opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support in making Delhi MCD free of corruption. "I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free," he said.

"Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," said Kejriwal.