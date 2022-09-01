AAP Vote Share In Gujarat Increased By 4% After CBI Raid On Manish Sisodia: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the recent raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against his deputy Manish Sisodia have increased the Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Gujarat by 4 per cent. During a discussion over the confidence motion in the Delhi assembly, the AAP national convener said the vote share will increase by 6 per cent if Sisodia gets arrested.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Gujarat later this year. The AAP after its morale-boosting win in the recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab is looking to make in-roads in Gujarat. However, the BJP has dismissed the AAP's challenge and is confident that it would retain power in the state for another term.

"The CBI raided Sisodia, went to his village and searched his bank locker. CBI people said they did not find anything against him but are under pressure to arrest him," the Delhi Chief Minister said on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a "certificate of honesty" to the AAP. He once again said that the saffron party tried to poach AAP MLAs, but none of the party lawmakers accepted their offer.

"Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while 'hardcore honest' party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying. "They are spending Rs 20-50 crore to buy MLAs. Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools and hospitals."

The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the CBI raids against Sisodia. Kejriwal's party has claimed that the raids are being carried out as the BJP is afraid of the party supremo's rise in the national politics.

It has also alleged that the BJP tried to poach its MLAs, bringing a confidence motion in the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly. However, the party has claimed that BJP's "Operation Lotus" has failed in the national capital as all AAP MLAs rejected their offer.